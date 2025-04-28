UoS Releases Examination Schedule
Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2025 | 05:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The Associate Degree Arts / Science / Commerce Part One to Two / Combined, First Annual / Supplementary Examination under University of Sargodha will start from April 30.
All private / late college candidates can download their roll number slips by entering their CNIC number on the following link. Http://su.edu.pk/annual/examination/. All candidates who have objections to their admission forms / roll number slips can get their objections removed from the branch concerned of this office before the commencement of the examination and download the roll number slips.
If any candidate does not download roll number slip from the above link before the the examination and does not appear for the examination as per the date sheet, the university will not be responsible for academic loss. It is further clarified that no roll number slip will be issued to any candidate by post. Therefore, all private/late college candidates should download their roll number slips from the link at all times and appear in the examination.
