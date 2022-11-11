UrduPoint.com

UoS Retains Its Previous Position In QS Asia University Rankings

Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2022 | 05:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :The University of Sargodha (UoS) retained its previous position in the prestigious QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) Asia University Rankings 2023, placing its name yet again in the list of Top 500 Asian universities.

According to the QS Rankings report, the UoS achieved the same rank in 2022 at 451+ category of Asian universities.

The QS ranking 2023 is being formulated on the basis of academic and employer reputations, the number of staff holding a PhD, and the percentage of international students. A total of 760 Asian universities are in the ranking list this year.

"During the last few years, Sargodha University has gone through a number of institutional reforms aimed at quality assurance in teaching and research," says the QS Rankings report.

"This is a great result for the University, which is a testament to the hard work and commitment of its faculty and staff," said Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas. The University is committed to improving its ranking, academic and research activities and reputation, he added.

For the past few years, the Sargodha University had made incremental progress in quality teaching, productive research, knowledge sharing and global outlook, whose outcome is reflected in its steady annual performance in the two premier ranking agencies of the world.

