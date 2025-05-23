UoS seminar explores conflict resolution through geopolitical lens

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Department of politics and International Relations University of Sargodha organized a seminar titled "analyzing conflict resolution from geopolitical lens" in which Executive Director National Dialogue Forum Islamabad Sheharyar Khan participated as chief guest while chairperson DPIR Prof. Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed, Assistant Prof. Dr. Adeel Irfan Rao, other faculty members and large numbers of students were present there.

In his keynote address, Sheharyar Khan highlighted the pressing need for dialogue-based conflict resolution mechanisms in the South Asian region. Referring specifically to the Balochistan issue and Pakistan-India relations, Mr. Khan stressed the importance of inclusive political processes and transparent communication to curb extremism and foster regional stability. Geopolitical tensions often arise from miscommunication and historical grievances. We need to adopt strategic patience and invest in youth-led peacebuilding initiatives, he said.

Prof. Dr. Ashfaq Ahmad, emphasized the academic importance of critically analyzing global conflicts. Universities must serve as platforms where young minds can explore the roots of geopolitical disputes and work towards sustainable solutions, he remarked. He encouraged students to approach global conflicts not just as political issues, but also as human rights and development challenges.

Dr. Adeel Irfan Rao provided an academic overview of current geopolitical fault lines, particularly in the middle East, Eastern Europe, and South Asia. He advocated for diplomatic engagement and regional cooperation as long-term remedies.

Faculty members and students actively participated in the question-and-answer session that followed, raising thought-provoking concerns about the role of major powers in perpetuating or resolving global conflicts. Several students also highlighted the need for indigenous peace models tailored to local contexts.