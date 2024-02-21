Department of Economics, University of Sargodha (UoS), hosted a one-day seminar on 'Role of Tax Ombudsman in protecting taxpayers rights initiative of Federal Tax Ombudsman', here on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Department of Economics, University of Sargodha (UoS), hosted a one-day seminar on 'Role of Tax Ombudsman in protecting taxpayers rights initiative of Federal Tax Ombudsman', here on Wednesday.

The seminar was aimed to ensure disposal of complaints of tax maladministration promptly, justly, fairly, and to rectify any injustice done to taxpayers by the action of tax employees. Seminar raised awareness and understanding of taxpayer's rights and avenues for redress.

Seminar was attended by Dr. Fayyaz Ahmed Ranjha member advisory committee of FTO, Pro-Vice Chancellor UoS Prof. Dr. Ghulam Yasin, Chairman Department of Economics Prof. Dr. Masood Sarwar Awan and a large number of students.

Dr. Fayyaz Ahmed Ranjha said that the Tax Ombudsman serves as a beacon of hope for taxpayers offering a channel for grievances and concerns to be addressed partially. He reiterated the government's commitment to ensure a better environment where the taxpayer can assert their right without fear or favor. He explained the goal of FTO as the regulator who helps the people to resolve their tax-related problems, in a better way.

Prof. Dr. Ghulam Yassin said that tax is the backbone of any nation's economy. He appreciated the efforts made by the FTO to ensure fairness and accountability in taxation.

FTO plays a vital role in promoting transparency and trust in the tax system, he concluded.