UoS Seminar Highlights Tax Ombudsman's Role In Protecting Taxpayers' Rights
Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2024 | 06:16 PM
Department of Economics, University of Sargodha (UoS), hosted a one-day seminar on 'Role of Tax Ombudsman in protecting taxpayers rights initiative of Federal Tax Ombudsman', here on Wednesday
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Department of Economics, University of Sargodha (UoS), hosted a one-day seminar on 'Role of Tax Ombudsman in protecting taxpayers rights initiative of Federal Tax Ombudsman', here on Wednesday.
The seminar was aimed to ensure disposal of complaints of tax maladministration promptly, justly, fairly, and to rectify any injustice done to taxpayers by the action of tax employees. Seminar raised awareness and understanding of taxpayer's rights and avenues for redress.
Seminar was attended by Dr. Fayyaz Ahmed Ranjha member advisory committee of FTO, Pro-Vice Chancellor UoS Prof. Dr. Ghulam Yasin, Chairman Department of Economics Prof. Dr. Masood Sarwar Awan and a large number of students.
Dr. Fayyaz Ahmed Ranjha said that the Tax Ombudsman serves as a beacon of hope for taxpayers offering a channel for grievances and concerns to be addressed partially. He reiterated the government's commitment to ensure a better environment where the taxpayer can assert their right without fear or favor. He explained the goal of FTO as the regulator who helps the people to resolve their tax-related problems, in a better way.
Prof. Dr. Ghulam Yassin said that tax is the backbone of any nation's economy. He appreciated the efforts made by the FTO to ensure fairness and accountability in taxation.
FTO plays a vital role in promoting transparency and trust in the tax system, he concluded.
Recent Stories
Introducing the Long-Lasting Value Beast: realme Note 50 Available in Pakistan f ..
TECNO Mobile Receives Prestigious Award from the President of Pakistan for Techn ..
10 smoke-emitting vehicles fined
Sudanese envoy, LCCI chief want more trade between his country, Pakistan
Commissioner reviews upgradation work at Services Hospital
UoM, Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur sign MoU
COMSTECH, PEC ink MoU to upscale engineering capacity of OIC states
Germany cuts 2024 growth forecast as economic woes pile up
Salim Saifullah hands over PTF reigns to Aisam ul Haq
PSL 2024 Match 07 Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..
UVAS 20th annual sports day to be held on Feb 28
Divisional commissioner Mirpur Khas chairs meeting of polio task force
More Stories From Pakistan
-
10 smoke-emitting vehicles fined8 minutes ago
-
British Council announces International Collaboration Grants for artistic & cultural projects in Pak ..10 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews upgradation work at Services Hospital10 minutes ago
-
Divisional commissioner Mirpur Khas chairs meeting of polio task force10 minutes ago
-
Countrywide 7th Agricultural Census costing Rs650m in Sept-Oct 202410 minutes ago
-
Scouting has profound impact on youth, says provincial commissioner10 minutes ago
-
PTSM providing guidance to tourists for safe journey14 minutes ago
-
Jail superintendent suffers cardiac arrest, shifted to hospital after CPR14 minutes ago
-
60 officers assume charge at PSCA14 minutes ago
-
Hamdard University's convocation to be held on Feb 2434 minutes ago
-
RWMC deploys sanitary workers for PSL matches34 minutes ago
-
Police arrests PO through Interpol34 minutes ago