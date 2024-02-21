Open Menu

UoS Seminar Highlights Tax Ombudsman's Role In Protecting Taxpayers' Rights

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2024 | 06:16 PM

UoS seminar highlights Tax Ombudsman's role in protecting taxpayers' rights

Department of Economics, University of Sargodha (UoS), hosted a one-day seminar on 'Role of Tax Ombudsman in protecting taxpayers rights initiative of Federal Tax Ombudsman', here on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Department of Economics, University of Sargodha (UoS), hosted a one-day seminar on 'Role of Tax Ombudsman in protecting taxpayers rights initiative of Federal Tax Ombudsman', here on Wednesday.

The seminar was aimed to ensure disposal of complaints of tax maladministration promptly, justly, fairly, and to rectify any injustice done to taxpayers by the action of tax employees. Seminar raised awareness and understanding of taxpayer's rights and avenues for redress.

Seminar was attended by Dr. Fayyaz Ahmed Ranjha member advisory committee of FTO, Pro-Vice Chancellor UoS Prof. Dr. Ghulam Yasin, Chairman Department of Economics Prof. Dr. Masood Sarwar Awan and a large number of students.

Dr. Fayyaz Ahmed Ranjha said that the Tax Ombudsman serves as a beacon of hope for taxpayers offering a channel for grievances and concerns to be addressed partially. He reiterated the government's commitment to ensure a better environment where the taxpayer can assert their right without fear or favor. He explained the goal of FTO as the regulator who helps the people to resolve their tax-related problems, in a better way.

Prof. Dr. Ghulam Yassin said that tax is the backbone of any nation's economy. He appreciated the efforts made by the FTO to ensure fairness and accountability in taxation.

FTO plays a vital role in promoting transparency and trust in the tax system, he concluded.

Related Topics

Fayyaz Ahmed University Of Sargodha Government

Recent Stories

Introducing the Long-Lasting Value Beast: realme N ..

Introducing the Long-Lasting Value Beast: realme Note 50 Available in Pakistan f ..

5 minutes ago
 TECNO Mobile Receives Prestigious Award from the P ..

TECNO Mobile Receives Prestigious Award from the President of Pakistan for Techn ..

9 minutes ago
 10 smoke-emitting vehicles fined

10 smoke-emitting vehicles fined

8 minutes ago
 Sudanese envoy, LCCI chief want more trade between ..

Sudanese envoy, LCCI chief want more trade between his country, Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews upgradation work at Services ..

Commissioner reviews upgradation work at Services Hospital

10 minutes ago
 UoM, Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur sig ..

UoM, Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur sign MoU

3 minutes ago
COMSTECH, PEC ink MoU to upscale engineering capac ..

COMSTECH, PEC ink MoU to upscale engineering capacity of OIC states

3 minutes ago
 Germany cuts 2024 growth forecast as economic woes ..

Germany cuts 2024 growth forecast as economic woes pile up

33 seconds ago
 Salim Saifullah hands over PTF reigns to Aisam ul ..

Salim Saifullah hands over PTF reigns to Aisam ul Haq

35 seconds ago
 PSL 2024 Match 07 Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2024 Match 07 Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

21 minutes ago
 UVAS 20th annual sports day to be held on Feb 28

UVAS 20th annual sports day to be held on Feb 28

20 minutes ago
 Divisional commissioner Mirpur Khas chairs meeting ..

Divisional commissioner Mirpur Khas chairs meeting of polio task force

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan