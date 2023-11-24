UoS seminar, walk against corruption

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The University of Sargodha (UoS) organized a seminar and awareness walk under the theme “Role of Universities in the Eradication of Corruption,” in collaboration with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The event was aimed to promote the message of “Say No to Corruption.”

The awareness walk led by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, and Deputy Director NAB Lahore, Mr. Muhammad Sajid were actively participated by students, faculty and staff members.

Addressing the seminar, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas welcomed the distinguished guest for sparing his time to visit UoS for this event. He highlighted the importance of the youth as the frontline fighter in the battle against corruption. He urged students to take a stand and contribute to shape a corruption-free Pakistan, emphasizing their crucial responsibility in this endeavor.

In a keynote address, Muhammad Sajid shed light on the societal problems caused by corruption and encouraged students to play an active role in the fight against this menace. Emphasizing the significant role of the youth, he declared corruption a substantial obstacle to the country's development and prosperity.

“Our mission is to eliminate corruption through awareness, prevention, and enforcement,” said Mr. Sajid, underscoring the need for collective efforts to create a corruption-free society.

The seminar concluded with expressions of gratitude from Prof. Qaisar Abbas to the esteemed guests, recognizing the significance of collaborative efforts between educational institutions and organizations like NAB in fostering awareness and actively combating corruption.