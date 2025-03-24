UoS sets a new benchmark with completion of 2.6 MW solar projects

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The University of Sargodha (Uos) has completed three solar energy projects,totaling 2.6 MW across its Main Campus,Allama Iqbal Campus and College of Agriculture.

Spearheaded by Vice Chancellor(VC) Prof. Dr. Qaiser Abbas’s visionary approach and led by Pro Vice Chancellor,Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin as the project convener,the initiative marks the first instance of a public-sector university transitioning to ECO-friendly solar power using its own resources.

A special ceremony was organized in the Vice Chancellor’s Office Committee Room to honor the relentless efforts of the Solarization Committee.

This ceremony was attended by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaiser Abbas,Pro-Vice Chancellor and project convener Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin, other committee members and senior administrative officials,celebrated the university’s landmark achievement.

During the ceremony, Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin proudly announced that the University of Sargodha(UoS) had become the first public-sector institution to fully transition to sustainable,ECO-friendly and secure solar energy using its own resources.

He revealed that final agreements with two private companies were successfully concluded in March 2024, enabling the rapid completion of the project across all campuses.

The Pro VC extended heartfelt appreciation to the Vice Chancellor,all committee members and technical staff who played pivotal roles in this transformative project.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaiser Abbas expressed immense satisfaction over the uninterrupted power supply ensured by the 2.6 MW solar project and lauded the team for their diligent adherence to legal and technical protocols, which resulted in the project's swift execution.

He emphasized that promoting green energy was not only a crucial step in combating environmental challenges but also a significant measure towards establishing a sustainable energy framework for the future.

VC lauded the round-the-clock dedication of Dr. Yaseen and his team,congratulating them for their exemplary work to complete the project in a short span of time.

In recognition of their outstanding contributions,Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas presented a commemorative souvenir to Prof.Dr. Mian Ghulam Yaseen and distributed certificates of appreciation among the team members.

The success of this project not only marks a significant reduction in energy consumption and electricity costs for the university but also sets a stellar example of energy independence.

Looking ahead, the university plans to launch additional self-sustainability projects,reaffirming its commitment to a greener,more energy-efficient future.