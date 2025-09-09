Open Menu

UoS Sets Up Donation Camp For Flood-hit Families

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2025 | 03:10 PM

UoS sets up donation camp for flood-hit families

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Uuniversity of Sargodha (UoS) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas visited the flood relief

camp established at the university to collect donations for flood-affected families.

He was accompanied by Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Sarwar Awan, Director MFKNBS

Dr Irfan Shehzad, Director Students Affairs Dr Mahmood-ul-Hassan, Director sports Mehar Ahmad

Khan Haral, Chief Security Officer Col (R) Ishtiaq Ahmad, deans and chairpersons of the

teaching departments.

On this occasion, the vice chancellor, faculty members, staff, and students came forward

with generous contributions. The donations will be distributed among the flood victims.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas stated that:" In this difficult time, we stand firmly with the

flood victims and will not rest until the last affected family safely returns to their home.”

