UoS Sets Up Donation Camp For Flood-hit Families
Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2025 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Uuniversity of Sargodha (UoS) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas visited the flood relief
camp established at the university to collect donations for flood-affected families.
He was accompanied by Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Sarwar Awan, Director MFKNBS
Dr Irfan Shehzad, Director Students Affairs Dr Mahmood-ul-Hassan, Director sports Mehar Ahmad
Khan Haral, Chief Security Officer Col (R) Ishtiaq Ahmad, deans and chairpersons of the
teaching departments.
On this occasion, the vice chancellor, faculty members, staff, and students came forward
with generous contributions. The donations will be distributed among the flood victims.
Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas stated that:" In this difficult time, we stand firmly with the
flood victims and will not rest until the last affected family safely returns to their home.”
