UoS signed MoU with COMSTECH on refugee welfare

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) COMSTECH, the Permanent Standing Committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Pakistan, and the University of Sargodha agreed to jointly collaborate on a special fellowship program for refugee and displaced researchers and scientists under “COMSTECH Science Exile Program”.

This decision was made in a meeting between COMSTECH Coordinator General Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhry and University of Sargodha Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaiser Abbas. The University of Sargodha was also a member of the COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence.

During the meeting, Professor Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhry emphasized the importance of this project and said:

"Millions of people have been displaced due to conflicts around the world, severely affecting research and higher education. This fellowship program will provide an opportunity to displaced and refugee scholars, who have not yet found a safe host country, the opportunity to continue their research within the institutions of the COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence.

"

Applications were being invited from scholars, researchers, and scientists from conflict-affected areas such as Afghanistan, Palestine, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen.The program aimed to promote academic stability and enable displaced researchers to continue their valuable work. All travel, tuition fees, accommodation, and food expenses for the recipients will be covered.

Professor Dr. Qaiser Abbas Vice Chancellor University of Sargodha, expressed his gratitude to COMSTECH for this significant fellowship project. He highlighted that the university already provides modern hostel facilities for international students and researchers on its campus and will fully support this initiative.

This collaboration reflects COMSTECH’s ongoing commitment to supporting refugee scientists and researchers, promoting education and scientific advancement, and assisting scientists from Muslim countries.