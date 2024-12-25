Open Menu

UoS Signed MoU With COMSTECH On Refugee Welfare

Muhammad Irfan Published December 25, 2024 | 03:50 PM

UoS signed MoU with COMSTECH on refugee welfare

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) COMSTECH, the Permanent Standing Committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Pakistan, and the University of Sargodha agreed to jointly collaborate on a special fellowship program for refugee and displaced researchers and scientists under “COMSTECH Science Exile Program”.

This decision was made in a meeting between COMSTECH Coordinator General Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhry and University of Sargodha Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaiser Abbas. The University of Sargodha was also a member of the COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence.

During the meeting, Professor Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhry emphasized the importance of this project and said:

"Millions of people have been displaced due to conflicts around the world, severely affecting research and higher education. This fellowship program will provide an opportunity to displaced and refugee scholars, who have not yet found a safe host country, the opportunity to continue their research within the institutions of the COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence.

"

Applications were being invited from scholars, researchers, and scientists from conflict-affected areas such as Afghanistan, Palestine, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen.The program aimed to promote academic stability and enable displaced researchers to continue their valuable work. All travel, tuition fees, accommodation, and food expenses for the recipients will be covered.

Professor Dr. Qaiser Abbas Vice Chancellor University of Sargodha, expressed his gratitude to COMSTECH for this significant fellowship project. He highlighted that the university already provides modern hostel facilities for international students and researchers on its campus and will fully support this initiative.

This collaboration reflects COMSTECH’s ongoing commitment to supporting refugee scientists and researchers, promoting education and scientific advancement, and assisting scientists from Muslim countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Somalia Afghanistan World Syria Palestine Education Yemen Sudan Lebanon University Of Sargodha Muslim All From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

UAE tourism sees significant growth in 2024

UAE tourism sees significant growth in 2024

6 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan

Azerbaijan passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan

20 minutes ago
 MoHAP announces mandatory genetic testing as part ..

MoHAP announces mandatory genetic testing as part of premarital screening for Em ..

1 hour ago
 Arab Youth Centre launches ‘Empowering Youth Voi ..

Arab Youth Centre launches ‘Empowering Youth Voices in Arab Climate Policy’ ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Wooden Powerboat Championship to kick off on D ..

UAE Wooden Powerboat Championship to kick off on December 28 in Khorfakkan

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Assistant Director-Ge ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Assistant Director-General of Dubai’s Protocol an ..

2 hours ago
Ajman Crown Prince receives Kuwaiti Consul-General

Ajman Crown Prince receives Kuwaiti Consul-General

2 hours ago
 Christian community celebrates Christmas today

Christian community celebrates Christmas today

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Romania pledge Navy-to-Navy engagements

Pakistan, Romania pledge Navy-to-Navy engagements

2 hours ago
 Nation celebrates 148th birthday anniversary of Qu ..

Nation celebrates 148th birthday anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

3 hours ago
 YouTuber Zara rapidly gains fame on social media

YouTuber Zara rapidly gains fame on social media

3 hours ago
 China's SMEs active in patent innovation

China's SMEs active in patent innovation

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan