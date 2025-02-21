Open Menu

UoS Signs Agreement To Launch Khushab Mineral Water

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2025 | 06:10 PM

UoS signs agreement to launch Khushab mineral water

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The University of Sargodha (UoS) has signed an agreement with 6S catering & general order suppliers to commercially launch 'Khushab Mineral Water'.

The signing ceremony took place at the university, attended by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr.

Mian Ghulam Yasin, faculty and staff heads and company representatives.

Under the agreement, the UoS will provide the company with plant facilities, machinery, and infrastructure on campus, while 6S Catering will handle operations and marketing. Revenue from the project will be added to the university’s endowment fund and used for education, research, and student and staff welfare.

Recent Stories

ADSB, HENSOLDT ink strategic partnership agreement ..

ADSB, HENSOLDT ink strategic partnership agreement to advance naval technology d ..

16 minutes ago
 SBP delegation visits PITB to explore Punjab’s d ..

SBP delegation visits PITB to explore Punjab’s digital transformation initiati ..

17 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Strict guidelines for s ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Strict guidelines for spectators at Dubai stadium

24 minutes ago
 Tawazun Council boosts agreement between ‘Key Te ..

Tawazun Council boosts agreement between ‘Key Tech’, ‘Raymetrics’ for bo ..

31 minutes ago
 PTI expresses concerns over Lack of access to Imra ..

PTI expresses concerns over Lack of access to Imran Khan in meeting with CJP Afr ..

38 minutes ago
 Ramazan package worth Rs20b prepared by federal go ..

Ramazan package worth Rs20b prepared by federal govt for holy month, Senate told

56 minutes ago
Hazza bin Zayed receives MoIAT, ADNOC delegation; ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives MoIAT, ADNOC delegation; reviews development initiative ..

1 hour ago
 Ajman Chamber hosts innovation events for UAE Inno ..

Ajman Chamber hosts innovation events for UAE Innovates 2025

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid launches Fathers’ Endowment ..

Mohammed bin Rashid launches Fathers’ Endowment Ramadan campaign

2 hours ago
 EDGE to further secure ammunition supply chain und ..

EDGE to further secure ammunition supply chain under PT Pindad LOI

2 hours ago
 EDGE Group, SIATT announce deal with Brazilian Nav ..

EDGE Group, SIATT announce deal with Brazilian Navy for advanced MANSUP Anti-shi ..

2 hours ago
 UAE National MMA Championship kicks off tomorrow i ..

UAE National MMA Championship kicks off tomorrow in Dubai

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan