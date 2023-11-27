UoS signs agreement with Chinese organisations

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) The University of Sargodha (UoS) has taken a giant stride towards international cooperation by signing an intent of cooperation agreement with Beijing An Sheng Universal Technology Development Co.Ltd. and Yongtai Automation Engineering (Shandong) Co.Ltd.

According to the details, the intent of cooperation was signed by VoS Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, Mr. Mannuel Liu, General Manager of Beijing An Sheng Universal Technology Development Co.Ltd. and Mr. Li Liangliag, General Manager of Yongtai Automation Engineering (Shandong) Co.Ltd.

The agreement aims to promote cooperation in student training to participate in academic activities such as training courses, conferences, and workshops under the auspices of a talent exchange programme and provide a platform to enhance digital communication, vocational, and technical cooperation.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas emphasized the university's commitment to cultivating a fertile ground for innovation, technological development, and quality education.

He emphasized that this collaboration seeks to equip students with industry-aligned skills and enhance global opportunities.

He said, "This agreement marks a significant milestone in our pursuit of academic excellence and technological advancement,"

As part of this collaboration, UoS nominates students for China's talent exchange, offering specialized skills, technical training, and job prospects through collaboration with Chinese entities.

Director External Linkages Prof. Dr.Ijaz Asghar Bhatti and Director ORIC Prof. Dr. Ahmad Raza Bilal was also present.