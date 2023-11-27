Open Menu

UoS Signs Agreement With Chinese Organisations

Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2023 | 04:50 PM

UoS signs agreement with Chinese organisations

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) The University of Sargodha (UoS) has taken a giant stride towards international cooperation by signing an intent of cooperation agreement with Beijing An Sheng Universal Technology Development Co.Ltd. and Yongtai Automation Engineering (Shandong) Co.Ltd.

According to the details, the intent of cooperation was signed by VoS Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, Mr. Mannuel Liu, General Manager of Beijing An Sheng Universal Technology Development Co.Ltd. and Mr. Li Liangliag, General Manager of Yongtai Automation Engineering (Shandong) Co.Ltd.

The agreement aims to promote cooperation in student training to participate in academic activities such as training courses, conferences, and workshops under the auspices of a talent exchange programme and provide a platform to enhance digital communication, vocational, and technical cooperation.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas emphasized the university's commitment to cultivating a fertile ground for innovation, technological development, and quality education.

He emphasized that this collaboration seeks to equip students with industry-aligned skills and enhance global opportunities.

He said, "This agreement marks a significant milestone in our pursuit of academic excellence and technological advancement,"

As part of this collaboration, UoS nominates students for China's talent exchange, offering specialized skills, technical training, and job prospects through collaboration with Chinese entities.

Director External Linkages Prof. Dr.Ijaz Asghar Bhatti and Director ORIC Prof. Dr. Ahmad Raza Bilal was also present.

Related Topics

Technology Exchange Education China Student Job Beijing University Of Sargodha Agreement

Recent Stories

Suicide attack claims two lives in Bannu’s Bakka ..

Suicide attack claims two lives in Bannu’s Bakkakhel area

12 minutes ago
 The Secretary-General Urges OIC Member States to b ..

The Secretary-General Urges OIC Member States to be at the Forefront of Halal Se ..

3 hours ago
 NAB gives clean chit to Ahad Cheema in assets beyo ..

NAB gives clean chit to Ahad Cheema in assets beyond means case

3 hours ago
 Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar eyes return to PTI

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar eyes return to PTI

3 hours ago
 Lightening kills at least 18 in India’s Ahmedaba ..

Lightening kills at least 18 in India’s Ahmedabad

3 hours ago
 IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold discus ..

IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold discussions on expansion of tax net

3 hours ago
Hajj 2024 applications open from today

Hajj 2024 applications open from today

6 hours ago
 PM Kakar in Abu Dhabi on two-day visit to UAE

PM Kakar in Abu Dhabi on two-day visit to UAE

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan