UoS signs MoU with IDF

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :The University of Sargodha (UoS) signed an agreement with Kazakhstan Inclusive Development Foundation to take benefits of each other experiences The agreement was signed by Vice Chancellor UoS Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas and Head of G-Global International Secretariat, Head of Nobel Fest Organizing Committee, Dr Serik N Nugerbekov.

The ceremony was attended by guests, including Deputy Head of Nobel Fest organizing committee Mr Nurbek Achilov, Focal Person COMSTECH Mr Haris Akram, and senior administrative and academic staff of the UoS.

The intent of cooperation agreement signed between UoS, IDF, and COMSTECH seeks toenhance academic collaboration, research partnerships, and the sharing of innovative ideas.