Published September 11, 2025

UoS signs MoU with ImpactX to foster innovation,entrepreneurship

The Waheed Wain Incubation Center (WWIC), University of Sargodha (UoS), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ImpactX to promote innovation, entrepreneurship, and creative excellence among students and alumni

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The Waheed Wain Incubation Center (WWIC), University of Sargodha (UoS), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ImpactX to promote innovation, entrepreneurship, and creative excellence among students and alumni.

The agreement was signed by Prof. Dr. Ahmad Raza Bilal Director ORIC and WWIC, and Muhammad Saleem Ahmad Ranjha Co-founder and Ecosystem Enabler at ImpactX, during a ceremony attended by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas and key officials from both institutions.

Under this collaboration, both organizations will jointly design and implement training programs, mentorship initiatives, workshops, and resource-sharing activities to nurture entrepreneurial talent.

ImpactX will further support in R&D, commercialization of ideas, curriculum integration, and sustained engagement with emerging entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, UoS will dedicate space for showcasing its coworking and incubation services, creating opportunities for students and alumni to transform their ideas into impactful ventures.

Speaking at the occasion, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas emphasized the importance of industry-academia linkages in shaping the future of students. He stated that by connecting our students with leading industry mentors and resources, we are not only enhancing their academic experience but also empowering them to become job creators, innovators, and leaders of tomorrow.

