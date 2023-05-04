The University of Sargodha (UoS) has extended its collaborations with Chinese academic institutions to uplift academic standards, research productivity, and global outlook by signing a letter of intent with Tianshui Normal University (TNU), and an extended Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lanzhou University China

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ):The University of Sargodha (UoS) has extended its collaborations with Chinese academic institutions to uplift academic standards, research productivity, and global outlook by signing a letter of intent with Tianshui Normal University (TNU), and an extended Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lanzhou University China.

The letter of intent was signed by the Vice Chancellor University of Sargodha Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas during his visit to the People's Republic of China, and the President of Tianshui Normal University Prof. Dr. Wang Guying. The MoU signed by Prof. Chun-Hua Yan, President of Lanzhou University, and Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, Vice Chancellor University of Sargodha, said a media release issued here on Thursday.

The agreements aimed to enhance collaboration in academic, educational, and cultural spheres besides providing a platform for joint research, student exchange programs and encouraging the exchange of academic staff and students, as well as participation in academic activities such as conferences and workshops.

As part of this collaboration, Dr. Qaisar Abbas attended the 2023 International Conference on 'Scientific Use of Agricultural Films' and the 2023 symposia of 'Ecological Society of Belt & Road University Alliance' in Lanzhou, China. The conference aimed to explore the latest trends and developments in the use of agricultural films to increase crop yield and protect crops from pests and weather fluctuations.

Moreover, to promote international collaboration and sustainable development with China, Dr. Qaisar Abbas attended the 2023 Forum of the University Alliance of the Belt and Road (UAB&R) held in Xining, Qinghai Province, China. The forum focused on two main themes: global climate change and environmental protection, and high-standard collaborations for the sustainable development of universities.