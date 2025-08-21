UoS students excel in Naat competition

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Students from the University of Sargodha achieved remarkable success in the zonal round of the Naat competition, organised under the supervision of the Auqaf Department, qualifying for the provincial level.

According to details, Shayan-e-Haq, a student from the College of Pharmacy, secured the first position in the female category (ages 15-25).

Similarly, Ahmad Farooq, a student from the Department of Punjabi Language and Literature, also claimed the first position in the male category (ages 15-25).

The university administration has congratulated both students on their outstanding achievement, expressing their best wishes for the upcoming provincial competitions.

The administration hopes that they would continue their brilliant performance and bring further honor to the institution.