UoS syndicate approves Rs 3.788bln surplus budget 2020-21

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :The University of Sargodha (UoS) syndicate has approved Rs 3.788 billion surplus budget for fiscal year 2020-21.

The allocations are aimed at imparting quality education, introducing innovations, promoting applied research, facilitating students through scholarships, fee waivers, and development projects.

Foreseeing the financial crunch and pressure in the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the syndicate meeting, presided over by Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad, decided neither to increase the fee of on-campus students nor to create any post.

The syndicate members were briefed on financial health of the university on which they expressed satisfaction.

The university expected a total grant of Rs 1.050 billion from the Higher Education Commission (HEC), which is 29.46 per cent of the total budget, while the university would generate the rest of 70.54 per cent from own resources.

The syndicate made a major increase in research funding from Rs 26 million to Rs 60 million to increase university's international ranking and socio-economic impact research, as it was a policy of the administration to promote research culture.

The university also allocated Rs 11 million for participation in national and international conferences.

The syndicate also approved allocation of Rs 11.450 million for Office of the Research Innovations and Commercialisation (ORIC) and the Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC). Moreover, the body accorded Rs 70 million budget to waive off tuition fee of Hafiz-e-Quran, orphans and other deserving students while HEC's scholarships worth Rs 75 million and Punjab Educational Endowment Fund (PEEF) scholarships will also be provided to students. The university has also allocated Rs 36.941 million and Rs 35 million in lieu of subsidy on transport and internet facilities, respectively. The meeting approved Rs 69.950 million for new development projects from its own resources and Rs 95.395 million for ongoing works to be completed. The meeting also agreed to institute an Endowment Fund with Rs 1 billion from its own resources in order to strengthen the research culture at the university.