RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Syndicate of the University of Okara in its13th meeting unanimously approved time scale promotion policy for the university employees and budget for the year 2020-21 on the recommendations of finance and planning committee.

The meeting was chaired by University of Okara (UO) Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar. Additional Registrar General Jamil Asim presented the agenda as Secretary of the meeting.

The syndicate also approved the policy for granting benefits to the families of deceased in-service employees of the UO.

The UO also presented an agenda for the approval of affiliation policy for public and private colleges.

The Syndicate also discussed the agenda and referred the matter to the Higher Education Department for further deliberations.

Concluding the meeting, Dr Zakar said the UO had been successfully running online classes since the COVID-19 outbreak. He urged the syndicate members to support the university in achieving its cherished goals for the provisions of quality education to all sections of the society.