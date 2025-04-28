UoS to host CEO forum on 30thl

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The University of Sargodha (UoS) will host its second annual CEO Forum on April 30, where more than 17 chief executive officers (CEOs) from renowned companies will engage with students to promote entrepreneurial innovation.

Organized by the Malik Feroz Khan Noon Business School, the forum aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry by providing a dynamic platform for students to showcase their entrepreneurial ideas. More than 32 business concepts developed by UoS students will be presented during the event.

Participating CEOs and business experts will evaluate the student projects, offering feedback and mentorship on how to refine ideas, bring them to market, and build sustainable businesses. The forum is also expected to generate opportunities for strategic partnerships, allowing students to collaborate with industry leaders and advance their entrepreneurial ambitions.

Described as a distinctive initiative, the CEO Forum fosters direct interaction between emerging entrepreneurs and accomplished business leaders, equipping students with critical insights into real-world business practices and the pathways to success.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaiser Abbas will grace the forum as the chief guest at the inaugural session.

Speaking about the preparations, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Masood Sarwar Awan and Director of Malik Feroz Khan Noon Business school Prof. Dr. Irfan Shahzad stated that all arrangements for the prestigious event have been finalized. They emphasized that the CEO Forum will play a pivotal role in providing students with market-oriented exposure and business opportunities, in line with the university’s commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship among its students.