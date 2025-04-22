UoS, UNESCO join hands to advance media

The University of Sargodha (UoS), in collaboration with UNESCO, Media Foundation 360, and the Department of Communication and Media Studies, hosted a consultation workshop titled “Sargodha Consultation on Strengthening Media and Information Literacy (MIL) Policy Framework in Pakistan”

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The University of Sargodha (UoS), in collaboration with UNESCO, Media Foundation 360, and the Department of Communication and Media Studies, hosted a consultation workshop titled “Sargodha Consultation on Strengthening Media and Information Literacy (MIL) Policy Framework in Pakistan.”

The workshop aimed to generate actionable insights for developing a national framework on media and information literacy. Under the theme “Empowering Minds for a Safer and Informed Digital Society,” the event brought together a cross-section of media stakeholders including working journalists, media professionals, public relations officials, social media influencers, academics, and students of media and communication.

The workshop was graced by notable figures including Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ilyas, Dean, Faculty of Computing and IT, UoS; Prof. Dr. Savera Mujib Shami, MIL expert and Chairperson Department of Digital Media University of the Punjab; Dr. Mudassar Hussain Shah, Chairperson Department of Communication and Media Studies, UoS, Muhammad Noshad Ali, Group Executive Editor Daily Pakistan and Executive Member of AEMEND; Mubashar Bukhari, President, Media Foundation 360, Nawabzada Makhoodm Shah Latif, station in-charge APP and Hanan Choudhary, President Sargodha Press Club.

Speaking at the opening session, Dr. Mudassar Hussain Shah, Chairperson of the Department of Communication and Media Studies, said that under the special guidance of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas and in accordance with the Higher Education Department Punjab’s directives, the University of Sargodha has developed a comprehensive guideline for media literacy training and awareness programs.

He noted that the workshop marks a practical step towards a national dialogue on media and information literacy, and emphasized that UoS is actively advancing this cause through platforms like UOS tv and FM

In her keynote address, Dr. Savera Mujib Shami underscored the urgent need to rethink media and information education in Pakistan. She emphasized that in the age of information disorder, the ability to critically access, evaluate, and produce media is not just a skill but a necessity for safeguarding democratic values and social integrity.

A panel discussion, moderated by Mr. Muhammad Noshad Ali, explored “Building Resilient Societies: MIL as a Pillar of Social Cohesion.” Participants stressed the importance of cultivating critical thinking, promoting civic engagement, and encouraging ethical media practices to counter fake news and divisive narratives.

Mubashar Bukhari led a session on “Cultural and Linguistic Diversity: A Cornerstone for Shaping MIL Policies,” highlighting the role of inclusive and culturally contextualized approaches in media education reform.

Participants in the workshop collectively recommended that media and information literacy be integrated as a mandatory subject across all educational levels, from schools to higher education institutions.

They stressed the need for targeted training programs to enhance digital literacy among both content creators and consumers, equipping them to navigate and challenge misinformation. Further emphasis was placed on promoting critical thinking skills among students and media professionals, alongside fostering a culture of responsible sharing of information in digital spaces.

The workshop also called for harnessing societal values and ethical norms as indigenous tools to combat disinformation and strengthen social cohesion.

In his concluding remarks, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ilyas appreciated the efforts of all participants and stakeholders. He highlighted the importance of verifying information through reliable sources and debunking harmful myths—especially those that distort religious beliefs or social responsibilities. He emphasized that building a media-literate society is a shared responsibility and a moral imperative in today’s interconnected world.

The event concluded with the distribution of certificates among participants, marking a significant step forward in the national discourse on media literacy and digital responsibility.