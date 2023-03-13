UoS VC condoles death of GCUF VC

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :University of Sargodha (UoS) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaiser Abbas has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Govt College University Faisalabad (GCUF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Kamal in a road accident near Sahianwala Interchange, motorway M-4.

In a press statement issued here on Monday, the UoS VC said that Prof Dr Shahid Kamal was a great teacher, researcher and administrator as well as a sophisticated, competent and great personality.

His death was a great loss to the academic circles and the void created by his demise would never be filled.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace andgrant patients to the bereaved family.