UoS VC Emphasizes Importance Of Academia-industry Linkages
Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2024 | 01:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) University of Sargodha (UoS) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas met with the
executive members of the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)
on Thursday.
Dr Abbas emphasized the importance of academia-industry linkages and invited
the Chamber to benefit from the university’s innovative business ideas.
"We propose a collaborative model where 70% investment comes from the chamber's
members and 30% from the university," he said.
"We aim at fostering free research relationships with the chamber and facilitate joint
ventures with Chinese investors, particularly in meat export," he added.
He also revealed plans to establish a Human Resource Development Center for faculty
training and to start online education programmes soon.
In his address, Khawaja Mohsin Mehdi, Chairman of the Standing Committee for Youth
Entrepreneurship Development, stressed the Chamber’s vision to engage Sargodha’s youth
He also announced the establishment of an incubation center at the chamber to nurture
young entrepreneurs.
SCCI President Khawaja Yasir Qayyum underscored the importance of the university’s
support in enhancing research and development facilities for the chamber's members.
“This collaboration will significantly boost industrial and commercial growth in the region,”
he added.
