UoS VC emphasizes importance of academia-industry linkages

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) University of Sargodha (UoS) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas met with the

executive members of the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)

on Thursday.

Dr Abbas emphasized the importance of academia-industry linkages and invited

the Chamber to benefit from the university’s innovative business ideas.

"We propose a collaborative model where 70% investment comes from the chamber's

members and 30% from the university," he said.

"We aim at fostering free research relationships with the chamber and facilitate joint

ventures with Chinese investors, particularly in meat export," he added.

He also revealed plans to establish a Human Resource Development Center for faculty

training and to start online education programmes soon.

In his address, Khawaja Mohsin Mehdi, Chairman of the Standing Committee for Youth

Entrepreneurship Development, stressed the Chamber’s vision to engage Sargodha’s youth

in business and industry.

He also announced the establishment of an incubation center at the chamber to nurture

young entrepreneurs.

SCCI President Khawaja Yasir Qayyum underscored the importance of the university’s

support in enhancing research and development facilities for the chamber's members.

“This collaboration will significantly boost industrial and commercial growth in the region,”

he added.