UoS VC meets HEC Chairman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 27, 2023 | 09:51 PM

University of Sargodha Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaiser Abbas met Chairman Higher Education Commission of Pakistan Prof Dr Mukhtar Ahmed here on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :University of Sargodha Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaiser Abbas met Chairman Higher Education Commission of Pakistan Prof Dr Mukhtar Ahmed here on Thursday.

According to UoS press release, Director External Linkages Dr Ijaz Asghar Bhatti, Director Sports Maher Ahmad Khan Haral, Director / In-charge Sports HEC Javed Ali Memon, Director Sports GC Women University Lahore Sameera Sattar were also present on the occasion.

This meeting took place in connection with the Taekwondo Championship which is going to be held in China.

It is worth mentioning here that Taekwondo team of Higher Education Commission is participating in the championship in China while the Director of Sports University of Sargodha is going with the Taekwondo team as the team manager.

Prof Dr Mukhtar Ahmed and Prof Dr Qaiser Abbas also met the Taekwondo team and encouraged them.

They expressed the hope that enthusiastic young boys and girls would enlighten the name of the country and nation bright by achieving success in the sport of Taekwondo.

On the occasion, Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtar Ahmed said the HEC would take steps to ensure the provision of more resources to promote sports in universities so that young boys and girls could achieve success in the field of sports.

UoS VC Prof Dr Qaiser Abbas told the Chairman HEC that the students of University of Sargodha were not only achieving success in the field of education but also making the University be proud in the field of sports as well.

The Vice Chancellor thanked Chairman HEC Prof Dr Mukhtar Ahmed for promoting education and research as well as sports activities in universities.

Later, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed and Dr Qaiser Abbas goodbye the taekwondo team whichleft for China.

