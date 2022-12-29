UrduPoint.com

UoS VC Presents Rs 4.3m Relief Cheque To Punjab Governor For Flood Affectees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2022 | 04:20 PM

UoS VC presents Rs 4.3m relief cheque to Punjab governor for flood affectees

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor University of Sargodha Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas presented a cheque of Rs 4.3 million to Governor Punjab and Chancellor, Engr Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman for flood-affected people from the faculty, staff and students of the University.

According to the press release issued by the university, the VC briefed the governor Punjab about flood relief activities of the university.

Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas told the governor that the university had also handed over a truck loaded with relief goods including flour, wheat, rice, ghee, dry fruits, biscuits, milk, juice, water, blankets and other daily necessities for the flood hit people.

The VC also apprised the adoption of Punjab Regularization of Services Act 2018.

On the occasion, the Governor Punjab Engr. Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman said that the role of educational institutions in nation-building was enormous and these institutes had an important place in the wake of the government's efforts for rehabilitation and reconstruction of flood-affected areas.

He appreciated the university's role in providing relief to students in flood-hitareas and also lauded the gesture of the employees of the university for contributingto the government's rehabilitation efforts.

