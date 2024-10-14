UoS VC visit to China strengthens academic, technology ties

Vice Chancellor of the University of Sargodha, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, concluded his visit to China, which aimed to enhance academic collaboration, promote joint research, and drive technological innovation between Pakistan and China, marking a significant step forward in bilateral educational and technological cooperation

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024)

During his visit, UoS signed agreements with Tianjin University of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) to introduce a TCM program under the Transnational Education (TNE) policy. It was also decided to establish the China-Pak Technology Transfer Center, focusing on research, innovation, and technology transfer in areas such as IT and engineering.

Prof. Dr. Qiasar Abbas also met with various academic leaders at Nankai University, where they discussed joint research opportunities in economics, pharmaceutical sciences, and other disciplines. The visit included agreements with the Civil Aviation University of China for faculty and student exchanges, starting later this year.

The Vice Chancellor UoS also participated in the Annual World Agriculture food Innovation Conference held in Beijing and visited the Agricultural Zhongguancun Science Park, signing an intent of cooperation to develop an agro-based company in Sargodha. This initiative aims to boost local agricultural industries through Chinese technology and research.

Furthermore, UoS formalized several partnerships with leading Chinese institutions through Memorandum of Understandings. These include collaboration with Tang International Education to promote technical education and a partnership with the Action academy of the Beijing Film and Television Research Institute to strengthen cooperation in film and media studies. These agreements aim to enhance academic and cultural exchanges between the institutions.