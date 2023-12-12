UoS workshop on academic skills

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) A workshop was organized to teach students academic skills under the auspices of the Department of Psychology at University of Sargodha so that students can perform better in the academic field.

A large number of students including Assistant Professor Dr. Mohammad Naveed Riaz, Lecturer Dr. Sumia Batul and other faculty members participated in the workshop. Addressing the workshop, Dr. Naveed Riaz said that most of the students make different strategies and timetables regarding education but they are not able to follow it. He said that when the time of the exams approaches, students are stressed, so they should start preparing a week before the exams and prepare for those subjects which they find difficult. He said that our brain works better in the morning, so students should prepare for difficult subjects in the morning and do physical activities instead of mental activities after five o'clock in the evening because at that time the brain gets tired due to working all day and it is dangerous to put more pressure on the brain.

Dr. Sumia Batul said that in this era of technology, unnecessary use of smartphones has very negative effects on the academic performance of students. According to an estimate, students in Pakistan spend seven to eight hours a day on unnecessary use of smartphones. Students should make the best use of their time to make study strategies effective as most of the students are careless about academic matters and suffer from mental stress and perform poorly in exams, he added.

He talked about quality note taking strategies and informed the students about various technical skills that can be used to improve their memory. At the end of the workshop, there was a question-answer session in which experts answered the questions of the students.