UoS workshop on self-development

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) In collaboration with the Software Engineering Spectrum Society, the Human Resource Development Center (HRDC) at the University of Sargodha organized a workshop on "Self-Development."

The event was attaended by consultant HRDC Mr. Khurshid Yousaf while faculty members of various departments and a large number of students attended this workshop.

Khurshid Yousaf emphasized that self-awareness is every individual's first step toward success. He said, "Understanding who we are, identifying our goals, and recognizing our hidden potential are the key factors that guide us toward success. In today's competitive world, only those individuals who understand their strengths and weaknesses and work on them can achieve greatness.

He outlined three fundamental pillars of self-awareness: self-reflection, realizing one's potential, and taking practical steps. He further added that if today’s youth channel their abilities in the right direction, they can not only achieve personal success but also contribute significantly to the country's progress.

He further said the University of Sargodha is committed to providing opportunities for personality development and professional growth. "We aim to enable our students to excel not only in academics but also in their personal and social lives," he added.