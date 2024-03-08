Open Menu

UoS Wrapped Up Its Unique "Research Arena 2024":

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2024 | 06:10 PM

UoS wrapped up its unique "Research Arena 2024":

Research Arena showcased the latest advancements in academia with more than 27 events including eight national and international conferences, captivating seminars, interactive workshops, and exhibitions

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Research Arena showcased the latest advancements in academia with more than 27 events including eight national and international conferences, captivating seminars, interactive workshops, and exhibitions.

The "Research Arena 2024" served as a dynamic platform for researchers, scholars, and industry experts to exchange ideas, collaborate, and explore innovative research.

On the concluding day of Research Arena 2024, the Department of Communication and Media Studies UoS organized a seminar titled “Conventional to Digital Media Screens: The Challenges & opportunities for Media Education.

Farrukh Sohail Goindi, writer & tv analyst, Vice Chancellor UoS Prof. Dr. Qasir Abbas, Pro VC UoS Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin, Defense Analyst Brig (R) Ghazanfar Ali, Salman Abid column writer and analyst, Dilawar Chaudhary Analyst, Dr. Sohail Riaz, Chairman media studies Director COMSAT Lahore, Muhammad Aslam Dogger Ex-DGPR, Prof. Dr. Hassan Raza Syed Chairperson Department of Communication and Media studies attend the seminar.

The seminar aimed to explore the evolving landscape of media education in the face of rapidly advancing digital technologies. Farukh Sohail Goindi highlighted the importance of equipping students with skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in a digital media environment.

He said that as technology continues to reshape the media industry, educators must stay abreast of these changes and prepare students to be versatile and critical media practitioners.

Salman Abid said that digital revolution has fundamentally altered how audiences consume media content, posing both challenges and opportunities for media professionals. Further, he said educators must equip students with the skills to navigate this dynamic landscape effectively.

Prof.Dr. Qasir Abbas highlights that Social media platforms have emerged as powerful agents of change, influencing public opinion and shaping discourse on critical issues. This requires a blend of theoretical knowledge and practical skills, equipping students with the tools to adopt to emerging media trends and technologies.

Ghazanfar Ali emphasized that in an era of rapid technological advancement, media education must evolve to meet the needs of a digital-native generation.

Dilawar Chaudhry emphasized the imperative for educational institutions to keep pace with technological advancements and equip students with the skills necessary to thrive in the digital age.

Related Topics

Lahore Technology Exchange Education Media TV Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandap ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur restores Health Card facili ..

6 minutes ago
 Mushahid terms seeking membership of BRICS a right ..

Mushahid terms seeking membership of BRICS a right step in right direction

11 minutes ago
 UE marks Women's Day, wraps up Youth Support Progr ..

UE marks Women's Day, wraps up Youth Support Program

11 minutes ago
 PDMA, UNFPA launch GBViE framework to curb gender ..

PDMA, UNFPA launch GBViE framework to curb gender violence

13 minutes ago
 PEF releases over Rs 1.6 bln to partner schools

PEF releases over Rs 1.6 bln to partner schools

13 minutes ago
 SCCI president inaugurates Bank Alfalah on Ring Ro ..

SCCI president inaugurates Bank Alfalah on Ring Road

11 minutes ago
England's 'hard day' as India stretch lead to 255 ..

England's 'hard day' as India stretch lead to 255 after Rohit, Gill tons

13 minutes ago
 Series of rains, strong winds, snowfall expected f ..

Series of rains, strong winds, snowfall expected from Mar 10

22 minutes ago
 CM decides to reshuffle police dept, to review pol ..

CM decides to reshuffle police dept, to review policy decisions of caretaker gov ..

22 minutes ago
 AJK Minister calls for global support for Kashmiri ..

AJK Minister calls for global support for Kashmiri women's rights

22 minutes ago
 Seminar discusses elderly women issues

Seminar discusses elderly women issues

22 minutes ago
 AJK advisor hails courageous women of Jammu Kashmi ..

AJK advisor hails courageous women of Jammu Kashmir

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan