UoS Wrapped Up Its Unique "Research Arena 2024":
Published March 08, 2024
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Research Arena showcased the latest advancements in academia with more than 27 events including eight national and international conferences, captivating seminars, interactive workshops, and exhibitions.
The "Research Arena 2024" served as a dynamic platform for researchers, scholars, and industry experts to exchange ideas, collaborate, and explore innovative research.
On the concluding day of Research Arena 2024, the Department of Communication and Media Studies UoS organized a seminar titled “Conventional to Digital Media Screens: The Challenges & opportunities for Media Education.
Farrukh Sohail Goindi, writer & tv analyst, Vice Chancellor UoS Prof. Dr. Qasir Abbas, Pro VC UoS Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin, Defense Analyst Brig (R) Ghazanfar Ali, Salman Abid column writer and analyst, Dilawar Chaudhary Analyst, Dr. Sohail Riaz, Chairman media studies Director COMSAT Lahore, Muhammad Aslam Dogger Ex-DGPR, Prof. Dr. Hassan Raza Syed Chairperson Department of Communication and Media studies attend the seminar.
The seminar aimed to explore the evolving landscape of media education in the face of rapidly advancing digital technologies. Farukh Sohail Goindi highlighted the importance of equipping students with skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in a digital media environment.
He said that as technology continues to reshape the media industry, educators must stay abreast of these changes and prepare students to be versatile and critical media practitioners.
Salman Abid said that digital revolution has fundamentally altered how audiences consume media content, posing both challenges and opportunities for media professionals. Further, he said educators must equip students with the skills to navigate this dynamic landscape effectively.
Prof.Dr. Qasir Abbas highlights that Social media platforms have emerged as powerful agents of change, influencing public opinion and shaping discourse on critical issues. This requires a blend of theoretical knowledge and practical skills, equipping students with the tools to adopt to emerging media trends and technologies.
Ghazanfar Ali emphasized that in an era of rapid technological advancement, media education must evolve to meet the needs of a digital-native generation.
Dilawar Chaudhry emphasized the imperative for educational institutions to keep pace with technological advancements and equip students with the skills necessary to thrive in the digital age.
