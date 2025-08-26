UoS’s Communication,media Studies Students Complete Internship With ISPR
Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2025 | 01:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) A group of 150 students from the Department of Communication and Media Studies at the University of Sargodha successfully completed an enriching internship with the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
According to a press release issued by UoS here on Tuesday,this initiative was designed to provide students with hands-on experience and practical skills in strategic communication,social media management,public relations and digital storytelling.
The internship aimed to empower students with the necessary tools to excel in the ever-evolving field of media and communications.
Over the course of the program,participants had the unique opportunity to engage in real-world media operations, gaining exposure to the complex strategies behind Pakistan’s military communication efforts.
Students also visited various military facilities to witness the operational preparedness of the armed forces,gaining insight into how Pakistan's brave soldiers contribute to both the ideological defense and the physical security of the nation.
The Primary objective of this internship was to bridge the gap between academic learning and professional practice, offering students a deeper understanding of the vital role of the military in safeguarding Pakistan’s borders and national interests.
Through direct interaction with military officials and involvement in media-related activities,the students were able to grasp how communication tools and media strategies were utilized to strengthen the country’s defense narrative.
This collaboration between the University of Sargodha(UoS) and ISPR exemplifies the growing partnership between academia and national institutions,ensuring students were well-equipped to contribute to Pakistan’s communication sector in the future.
For more information, please contact:Department of Communication and Media Studies University of Sargodha
Contact: 048 9230061
