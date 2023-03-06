UrduPoint.com

UoT And SMIU Sign Memorandum Of Understanding

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2023 | 08:51 PM

University of Turbat (UoT) and Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) Karachi signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at SMIU

University of Turbat's Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad and SMIU's VC Prof. Dr. Mujeebuddin Sahrai Memon signed on the document.

Under the MoU, both institutes will conduct faculty and student exchange programs; joint academic and research projects; participation in research conferences; lectures, seminars, symposia, short-term academic programs and academic meetings.

Meanwhile, both vice-chancellors also agreed to conduct joint initiatives for the establishment of the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Speaking on the occasion, the vice-chancellors of both universities appreciated their team members for preparing the MoU and showing keen interest in implementing the plans for mutual cooperation between the institutions.

