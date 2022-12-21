UoT announces entry test for BS programs of Spring 2023 semester

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :The University of Turbat (UoT) has announced the schedule to conduct the entry test for admission in BS programs for the Spring 2023 semester.

The entrance test for B.Ed. (Honors) will be conducted by the National Testing Service (NTS) Pakistan on Sunday, 25th December 2022 at 10:00 AM at UoT's Law College, Commissioner Road Turbat.

The test for all remaining programs (except LLB) will be conducted at the main campus of the University of Turbat on Monday, 26th December 2022 at 10:30 AM. All the candidates are directed to report at their respective centers at 09:30 AM on the given dates along with their original CNIC or form-B.

The phone numbers 0852400529 and 0852400514 can be contacted during office hours for further information.