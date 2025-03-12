Open Menu

UoT Announces Final Examination Results For Government Girls Degree College Turbat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2025 | 07:10 PM

UoT announces final examination results for Government Girls Degree College Turbat

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The University of Turbat has announced the final examination results for various BS programs of different semesters at the Government Girls Degree College Turbat on Wednesday.

This was stated in a notification issued by the Office of the Controller of Examinations, University of Turbat. The detailed results are available on the university's official website: www.uot.edu.pk.

