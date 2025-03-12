UoT Announces Final Examination Results For Government Girls Degree College Turbat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2025 | 07:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The University of Turbat has announced the final examination results for various BS programs of different semesters at the Government Girls Degree College Turbat on Wednesday.
This was stated in a notification issued by the Office of the Controller of Examinations, University of Turbat. The detailed results are available on the university's official website: www.uot.edu.pk.
