UoT Boosts Student Capacity With Digital Skills Training
Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2025 | 10:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) With the support of the Federal and provincial governments, the University of Turbat (UoT) is taking significant steps to enhance its students' capacity by equipping them with modern digital skills and potential to benefit from emerging opportunities.
In this regard, the Directorate of Student Affairs organized two awareness sessions on the Young Peace and Development Corps (YPDC) and the Youth Digital Hub (YDH), as part of the Uraan Pakistan Program.
A large number of students from various departments participated in the sessions.
In the first session, office bearers of the YPDC Turbat University Chapter, including President Mir Zangi, Vice President Wasima, General Secretary Fatima Nazir, Media Relations Officer Bakhtiar Rind, and Coordinator Musaddiq, briefed the participants on the objectives and vision of YPDC.
Addressing the participants, Director Student Affairs, Chakar Hyder, said that the establishment of the YPDC Turbat University Chapter aims to actively engage students in peacebuilding and socio-economic development initiatives, as well as to encourage their participation in policymaking at local and national levels.
Director Public Relations, Ijaz Ahmed, highlighted that the university administration, under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Gul Hasan, is committed to further strengthening the Directorate of Student Affairs to ensure that students have access to maximum facilities and opportunities.
Cabinet members of the YPDC Turbat University Chapter also highlighted the Five Es Framework of the Uraan Pakistan initiative, which focuses on Export, Environment & Climate Change, Energy, e-Pakistan, and Equity & Empowerment.
They also shared details about the YPDC membership process and reaffirmed their commitment to accelerating the membership campaign.
In the second session, students were introduced to the YDH and were guided on how to download, register, and use the mobile application.
The YDH app provides young people with convenient and timely access to opportunities such as jobs, scholarships, internships, and fellowships aligned with their skills and interests.
Both sessions concluded with a pledge that the students of the University of Turbat will continue to play a proactive role in shaping Pakistan’s bright future, leadership, and national development.
