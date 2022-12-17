UrduPoint.com

UoT Extends Admission Date Of MPhil/ MS, PhD Programmes Till January 6

Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2022 | 08:01 PM

The last date for submission of admission forms for the Spring 2023 in MPhil/ MS and PhD programmes at the University of Turbat (UoT) has been extended till January 6, 2023.

This is learnt from a notification issued by the UoT Registrar Office here on Saturday.

According to the details, the aspirant candidates can submit their application forms up to January 6, 2023 for admission to various postgraduate programmes, including PhD in Balochi and Biochemistry, and MPhil/ MS in Balochi, Biochemistry, Chemistry, and business Administration at the UoT.

