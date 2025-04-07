UoT extends condolences to Justice (R) Shakeel Ahmed Baloch on passing of his son

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Vice Chancellor of the University of Turbat (UoT), Prof Dr Gul Hasan, along with Pro Vice Chancellor Dr Mansoor Ahmed, the Registrar, Deans, Directors, heads of academic and administrative departments, faculty members, and administrative staff expressed sorrow on the tragic and untimely passing of Husain Jan Ahmed, the young son of former Member of the National Assembly and former member of the University’s Syndicate, Justice (R) Shakeel Ahmed Baloch.

In the condolence message issued by the UoT, the Vice Chancellor described the loss as deeply heartbreaking, affirming that the entire university community stands in full solidarity and sympathy with Justice (R) Shakeel Ahmed Baloch and his family during this difficult time.

Praying for the departed soul, the Vice Chancellor said, "May Allah Almighty grant the late Husain Jan Ahmed the highest place in Paradise and grant patience and strength to the bereaved family." Dr Gul Hasan further stated that the university community shares in the grief of Justice (R) Shakeel Ahmed Baloch and remains united with him in this moment of sorrow.