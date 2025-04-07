Open Menu

UoT Extends Condolences To Justice (R) Shakeel Ahmed Baloch On Passing Of His Son

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2025 | 05:40 PM

UoT extends condolences to Justice (R) Shakeel Ahmed Baloch on passing of his son

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Vice Chancellor of the University of Turbat (UoT), Prof Dr Gul Hasan, along with Pro Vice Chancellor Dr Mansoor Ahmed, the Registrar, Deans, Directors, heads of academic and administrative departments, faculty members, and administrative staff expressed sorrow on the tragic and untimely passing of Husain Jan Ahmed, the young son of former Member of the National Assembly and former member of the University’s Syndicate, Justice (R) Shakeel Ahmed Baloch.

In the condolence message issued by the UoT, the Vice Chancellor described the loss as deeply heartbreaking, affirming that the entire university community stands in full solidarity and sympathy with Justice (R) Shakeel Ahmed Baloch and his family during this difficult time.

Praying for the departed soul, the Vice Chancellor said, "May Allah Almighty grant the late Husain Jan Ahmed the highest place in Paradise and grant patience and strength to the bereaved family." Dr Gul Hasan further stated that the university community shares in the grief of Justice (R) Shakeel Ahmed Baloch and remains united with him in this moment of sorrow.

Recent Stories

CBUAE 2024 Annual Report highlights UAE's leadersh ..

CBUAE 2024 Annual Report highlights UAE's leadership in strengthening financial ..

12 minutes ago
 Palestinians stage general strike in protest again ..

Palestinians stage general strike in protest against Israeli aggression on Gaza

12 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host 2nd edition of Bitcoin MENA in D ..

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd edition of Bitcoin MENA in December

27 minutes ago
 Minister of Economy explores strengthening coopera ..

Minister of Economy explores strengthening cooperation with Governor of Guangxi

42 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Swe ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Sweden

56 minutes ago
 Dubai Derma 2025: Unveiling future of dermatology ..

Dubai Derma 2025: Unveiling future of dermatology with global experts

57 minutes ago
Hamdan bin Mohammed set to embark on official visi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed set to embark on official visit to India tomorrow

1 hour ago
 MoHRE launches 3rd edition of Emirates Labour Mark ..

MoHRE launches 3rd edition of Emirates Labour Market Award

1 hour ago
 Enhancing knowledge of intellectual property right ..

Enhancing knowledge of intellectual property rights protects your ideas and refi ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship Aslat Undertakes Counter-Piracy ..

Pakistan Navy Ship Aslat Undertakes Counter-Piracy Patrols in Support of Pn Led ..

2 hours ago
 Journalist Farhan Malik granted bail in ‘anti-st ..

Journalist Farhan Malik granted bail in ‘anti-state content’ case

2 hours ago
 Name of “Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium” renamed a ..

Name of “Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium” renamed after Imran Khan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan