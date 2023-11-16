UoT extends last date for spring 2024 admissions until Nov, 24

University of Turbat’s Controller of Examinations announced that final term examinations of the fall 2-23 semesters would be held from December 4, 2023

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The last date for spring 2024 admissions to the various undergraduate (BS, B.Ed. Hons, LLB) and graduate (MBA, MS/M.Phil, PhD) programs at the University of Turbat (UoT) has been extended until 24th November 2023.

According to a notification issued from the Registrar's Office here on Thursday, the candidates can apply online through the admission portal on the university website.

The application form is also available for download on the University's website (www.uot.edu.pk/admissions).

For further information, interested candidates can visit the University of Turbat's Admissions Cell (0852-400539) or the Registrar's Office (0852-400529).