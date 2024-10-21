Open Menu

UoT Extends Spring 2025 Admission Deadline For Undergraduate, Graduate Programs

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2024 | 05:00 PM

UoT extends spring 2025 admission deadline for undergraduate, graduate programs

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) University of Turbat (UoT) has extended the application submission deadline for spring 2025 admissions to various undergraduate and graduate programs.

The new deadline for submitting applications is 1st November 2024.

According to the details, the last date for admission to the various undergraduate programs including Associate Degree in Business, BBA, BS in Commerce, Economics, Political Science, Sociology, Balochi, English, Chemistry, Computer Science, Botany, Biotechnology, Biochemistry, LLB, B.Ed., and graduate programs including PhD in Balochi, and Biochemistry, and M.

Phil in Biochemistry, Chemistry, Balochi, English Literature as well as MBA Evening (1.5 years), MBA Evening (2.5 years), and MS in business Administration has been extended until 1st November 2024.

Candidates could apply online through the admission portal on the university website at https://uot.edu.pk/admission-portal/login.

The application form would also be downloaded from https://uot.edu.pk/downloads/admission-form. For further information, please contact the Registrar’s Office or Admission Cell at 0852-400514, 400529, or 400539.

