UoT holds 4th Board of Studies meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2025 | 09:12 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Department of Political Science at the University of Turbat (UoT) held the 4th Meeting of its Departmental board of Studies to expand advanced studies in Political Science on Wednesday.

The meeting was chaired by Changiz Ahmed, Chairman of the Department of Political Science, UoT, Professor Dr. Mohammad Ali, Chairman of the Department of Political Science, University of Karachi and Dr. Asghar Dashti, Chairman Department of International Relations, Federal urdu University joined the meeting as subject experts via video link. Other participants included Dr. Mohammad Salim, Assistant Professor at the Political Science Department, UoT, Dr. Riaz Ahmed, Director, Quality Enhancement Cell, UoT, Shah Hussain, Lecturer Political Science Department, UoT, and Ms.

Sidra Ghafoor, Lecturer at the Government Girls Degree College Turbat.

The members thoroughly discussed the curriculum for the MPhil program in Political Science providing insightful recommendations for a comprehensive and result-oriented scheme of advanced studies in Political Science.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, Changiz Ahmed said that under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Gul Hassan, the University of Turbat is rapidly progressing.

He extended his gratitude to members and acknowledged the services of Dr. Mohammad Ali and Dr. Asghar Dashti in promoting higher education in the region in general and at the University of Turbat in particular.

