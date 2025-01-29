UoT Holds 4th Board Of Studies Meeting
Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2025 | 09:12 PM
The Department of Political Science at the University of Turbat (UoT) held the 4th Meeting of its Departmental Board of Studies to expand advanced studies in Political Science on Wednesday
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Department of Political Science at the University of Turbat (UoT) held the 4th Meeting of its Departmental board of Studies to expand advanced studies in Political Science on Wednesday.
The meeting was chaired by Changiz Ahmed, Chairman of the Department of Political Science, UoT, Professor Dr. Mohammad Ali, Chairman of the Department of Political Science, University of Karachi and Dr. Asghar Dashti, Chairman Department of International Relations, Federal urdu University joined the meeting as subject experts via video link. Other participants included Dr. Mohammad Salim, Assistant Professor at the Political Science Department, UoT, Dr. Riaz Ahmed, Director, Quality Enhancement Cell, UoT, Shah Hussain, Lecturer Political Science Department, UoT, and Ms.
Sidra Ghafoor, Lecturer at the Government Girls Degree College Turbat.
The members thoroughly discussed the curriculum for the MPhil program in Political Science providing insightful recommendations for a comprehensive and result-oriented scheme of advanced studies in Political Science.
Addressing the participants of the meeting, Changiz Ahmed said that under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Gul Hassan, the University of Turbat is rapidly progressing.
He extended his gratitude to members and acknowledged the services of Dr. Mohammad Ali and Dr. Asghar Dashti in promoting higher education in the region in general and at the University of Turbat in particular.
Recent Stories
Serena Chowk Interchange Project to be inaugurated on Feb 4
Court convicts accused in rape-cum-murder of minor girl
SECP investigates cases for insider trading, market manipulation cases
Robber injured in police encounter
UoT holds 4th Board of Studies meeting
SBA spotlights Sharjah’s literary vision at CIBF 2025
Punjab govt acquires 200 ICU ventilators for teaching hospitals
PHC defers hearing against Arbab Alamgir, Asma till Feb 20
Additional IGP visits NKATI, discusses law and order with business community
Gas bowser blast victims get compensation cheques
Amb. Saima highlights stronger Pak-Senegal bilateral ties
US weapons left behind in Afghanistan; an issue of profound concern: FO Spokespe ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Serena Chowk Interchange Project to be inaugurated on Feb 42 minutes ago
-
Court convicts accused in rape-cum-murder of minor girl2 minutes ago
-
Robber injured in police encounter2 minutes ago
-
UoT holds 4th Board of Studies meeting2 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt acquires 200 ICU ventilators for teaching hospitals7 minutes ago
-
PHC defers hearing against Arbab Alamgir, Asma till Feb 2032 minutes ago
-
Additional IGP visits NKATI, discusses law and order with business community7 minutes ago
-
Gas bowser blast victims get compensation cheques7 minutes ago
-
Amb. Saima highlights stronger Pak-Senegal bilateral ties7 minutes ago
-
US weapons left behind in Afghanistan; an issue of profound concern: FO Spokesperson7 minutes ago
-
Horse riders, photography business shine at Ayubia as snowfall blankets hills in Upper Hazara46 minutes ago
-
Khalil Ahmed elected president BUJ, Ghani Kakar as General Secretary for year 2025-2646 minutes ago