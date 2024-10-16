UoT hosts workshop on “Job interview & CV writing skills” for business students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Department of Management Sciences at the University of Turbat (UoT) hosted a one-day workshop on “Job Interview and CV Writing Skills” in the video conference room of UoT

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The Department of Management Sciences at the University of Turbat (UoT) hosted a one-day workshop on “Job Interview and CV Writing Skills” in the video conference room of UoT.

Students from the Faculty of business and Economics participated in the workshop. Dr Ahmed Salman Abbasi, Director of Training, Student Affairs, Learning Partners, & Outreach Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan, Karachi, and Dr. Ghulam Jan,

Assistant Professor at the Department of Management Sciences, UoT served as resource persons of the event.

Dr Ahmed Salman Abbasi shared his expertise on job interview skills with students via video link, while Dr Ghulam Jan provided knowledge on developing a standout resume/CV. The workshop ended with an interactive question-and-answer session.

In the end, Dr Ghulam Jan thanked the resource person and expressed his hope for more sessions in the future at the University of Turbat.