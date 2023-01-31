UrduPoint.com

UoT Nowshera Initiates Plantation Drive

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2023 | 06:08 PM

University of Technology ( UoT) Nowshera in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission under the umbrella of Green Youth Movement (GYM), organized a plantation drive on Tuesday

Under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Dr. Zaffar Muhammad Khan, the plantation drive was initiated, the drive was attended by many faculty members, admin staff and students who came together to plant trees and create a greener campus.

The keynote address by Dr. Muhammad Bilal, the focal person GYM club, emphasized the critical role each individual plays in combating climate change and the importance of the Green Youth Moment's initiative of "Green Pakistan.

"The HEC's commitment to promoting environmental conservation and sustainability has set a positive example for environmental responsibility and will continue to work together in the future to inspire others.

This plantation drive was a powerful reminder of the University of Technology Nowshera's commitment to preserving the environment and ensuring a sustainable future for all. Let us continue to take steps towards a greener future and make a lasting impact on the planet.

