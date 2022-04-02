UoT organizes book fair to highlight importance of reading

Shuhada-e-Army Public School University of Technology (UoT), Nowshera on Saturday arranged a book fair with collaboration of National Book Foundation titled "A book is man's best friend" with an aim to revamp the culture of book reading and emphasize on its importance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :Shuhada-e-Army Public school University of Technology (UoT), Nowshera on Saturday arranged a book fair with collaboration of National Book Foundation titled "A book is man's best friend" with an aim to revamp the culture of book reading and emphasize on its importance.

On this occasion, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Dr.

Zaffar M. Khan addressed the students and faculty members and expressed his views on the importance of book reading.

He said that book reading enhances our understanding, vision and communication skills at every level and enable us to accomplish our day-to-day task efficiently.

A large number of students and potential readers visited the fair and enjoyed peeking through the variety of books.