UoT Organizes Orientation Sessions For Newly Enrolled Students

Published January 23, 2025

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The Directorate of Student Affairs at the University of Turbat (UoT) arranged a week-long series of orientation and counseling sessions for newly enrolled undergraduate students at UoT.

During the inaugural session, the University’s Pro Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Mansoor Ahmed, welcomed the newly enrolled undergraduate students.

He highlighted UoT's commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and student academic upbringing.

He reassured the students that the university would provide maximum support and guidance to help them achieve their academic and professional goals.

He emphasized that UoT is fully equipped to nurture the talents and aspirations of the students.

The Pro Vice-Chancellor also encouraged the students to actively engage in academic and extracurricular activities, take advantage of every opportunity available to them, and strive for excellence during their time at UoT.

Dr. Muzaffir Hussain, Director, Student Affairs, and Mr.

Ganguzar Baloch, Registrar, shed light on the wide range of facilities available for students and the university’s conducive learning environment.

The orientation sessions were conducted on a faculty-wise basis, covering essential aspects of university life, including the semester system, new undergraduate rules 2023, hostel facilities, student well-being, student societies & Clubs, disciplinary rules, and scholarship opportunities.

Dr. Riaz Ahmed, Director Quality Enhancement Cell, Dr. Abdul Majid Nasir, Controller of Examination, Dr. Adnan Riaz, hostel Provost, Mr. Jeand Ibrahim, Lecturer, Natural & Basic Science Department, and Mr. Shahid Essa, Chief Security Officer, served as resource persons for different sessions.

The new students expressed their gratitude to the University's Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr. Gul Hasan, and all the resource persons for providing an excellent platform and guidance to familiarize them with university life and help them start a successful academic journey.

