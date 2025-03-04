Open Menu

UoT Organizes Research-based Field Visit For BS Botany Students In Dasht

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2025 | 04:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The University of Turbat (UoT) organized a research-based field visit for BS Botany students to various farms in the Dasht area of Turbat as part of their coursework in Mycology, Plant Pathology, Bacteriology, and Virology.

According to press release issued here on Tuesday, the field visit was supervised by faculty members Mr Irshad Mayar and Mr Wajid Ali, and it aimed to provide students with hands-on experience in identifying and understanding plant diseases in real-world conditions.

During the visit, students had the opportunity to observe fungal, bacterial, and viral plant diseases affecting different crops, examine disease symptoms and their impact on plant health, and discuss with experts and local farmers about effective disease management strategies.

This practical exposure enriched the students' understanding of plant pathology and strengthened their knowledge of disease control methods in agriculture.

The field visit not only bridged the gap between theoretical learning and practical application but also reinforced UoT's commitment to promoting research and experiential learning in the field of botanical sciences.

