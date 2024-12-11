UoT VC chairs meeting to strengthen institutional growth

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Vice Chancellor of the University of Turbat (UoT), Prof. Dr. Gul Hasan chaired a high-level meeting with deans, directors, and heads of academic and administrative departments in the university's video conference room on Wednesday.

In his opening remarks, Prof. Dr. Gul Hasan reiterated his commitment to advancing the university's growth and nurturing a favorable environment for learning and research.

He assured participants that every effort would be made to enhance the university’s infrastructure, academic standards, and other student-centric activities.

He also emphasized the importance of good governance, financial discipline, and meritocracy within the institution, urging joint efforts by academic and administrative staff to achieve these goals.

The meeting discussed and made Important decisions on various matters, including preparations for the upcoming spring 2025 semester, the university's financial health and budget planning, progress on the ERP software implementation, updates on the HEC Digital library Project, organizing an international conference, organizing a business gala and job fair at larger scales, and plans for the university’s third convocation. Participants actively contributed valuable suggestions, particularly regarding income generation, through the university’s resources.

Prof. Dr. Gul Hasan also shared insights from the recently held Vice Chancellor/Pro-Vice-Chancellor (VC/PVC) Conference at the Governor's House, which provided further guidance on institutional sustainability.

The Vice-Chancellor emphasized the importance and necessity of launching research journals by all faculties.

During the meeting, all the university’s financial updates were transparently shared with the deans, directors, and heads of academic and administrative departments.

As per the special directives of the Vice Chancellor, the Director of Finance provided a detailed overview during the meeting to ensure that all participants were well-informed about the university's financial status.

The participants of the meeting expressed their determination to take the university to new heights of development while assuring their full support and cooperation in fulfilling the vision of the Vice-Chancellor and achieving the set goals.

Several important decisions were made during the meeting to streamline the university’s operations and strengthen its foundation for sustainable growth.