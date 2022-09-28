(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The University of Turbat (UoT) participated in a 5-day training program held in collaboration with Area Study Center, Quaid e Azam University (QAU) Islamabad, and Ball State University, Indiana, the United States of America at QAU, Islamabad.

As many as 36 participants from seven public sector universities in Pakistan on Wednesday took part in a conference which primarily focused on expanding American studies in the country.

Leading academicians/resource persons from Ball State University and Quaid e Azam University delivered lectures on different aspects of American studies.

Dr Shah Mir Baloch, Assistant Professor English Department led the team from the University of Turbat along with UoT's faculty members Dr Salim, Aqeel Ahmed, Ruqia Mirwani, and Amjid Ali who actively participated in the training and were awarded certificates at the end of the conference.

Congratulating the faculty members of UoT on successfully completing the five-day training program at QAU, the University of Turbat Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Jan Muhammad hoped that the participants of the training program would replicate their learning and experiences at UoT which will directly benefit the students of the institute.

The vice-chancellor reiterated the commitment that his administration will provide more opportunities to its faculty members for participating in training workshops and refresher courses to enhance their working capacity in the field of teaching and research.