(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :The University of Turbat (UoT) marked another significant milestone in its academic journey as the first batch of the LLB-5-years program of the institution has been awarded licences by the Balochistan Bar Council (BBC) to start formal law practice in the subordinate courts.

According to a UOT handout issued on Sunday, the fresh graduates from UoT demonstrated remarkable performance during an enrollment interview held at the Balochistan High Court (BHC), Quetta.

The interview panel was highly impressed by the in-depth knowledge of legal principles and critical thinking abilities of the new law professionals from the varsity.

Earlier, the law graduates from UoT had also secured exceptional marks in the General Aptitude Test (GAT) throughout Pakistan.

On this occasion, senior law practitioners and BHC judge, Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar, admired the hard work of the newly enrolled lawyers.

Motivating the graduates, Justice Kakar said that the subordinate courts would provide a valuable platform for honing the legal skills of the young lawers and gaining practical experience under the guidance of senior judges and legal practitioners.

He said, "This milestone of emerging law practitioners would inspire future law students and contribute to the reputation of the University of Turbat as a center for excellence in the field of legal education." The University of Turbat's Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Jan Muhammad, Dean Faculty of Legal Education, Prof. Dr Gul Hasan, and Chairman Law Department, Mehmood Ameer also extended their warmest congratulations to the debutants in the law profession.

The vice chancellor urged them to continue striving for maintaining high ethical standards, and contribute for positive change to the legal system.

Dr Jan Muhammad termed this accomplishment as a testament to the high-quality education at UoT and the guidance provided by the faculty members, who have nurtured and supported the academic journey of the graduates.