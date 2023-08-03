TURBAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :The Syndicate members of the University of Turbat (UoT) have urged to continuously improve the quality of education and appreciated implementing periodic academic audits, faculty development programs, and student feedback mechanisms.

The members also emphasized implementing the decisions carried out during the meetings of statutory bodies for the development of the university and conducting the affairs of the university in accordance with the University Act.

The 13th meeting of the Syndicate of the University of Turbat (UoT) was held under the chairmanship of the UoT's Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad, said a news release.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad lauded the commitment of the members of the Syndicate to the university's growth and progress. He highlighted the achievements and challenges faced by the university during the last few years.

The Vice-Chancellor emphasized the need to allocate required funds and resources efficiently to the university by the government to enhance academic quality and facilities at the university. He reiterated his commitment and vision to promoting academic excellence and research at the university.

He suggested establishing more research grants and scholarships to encourage faculty and students to engage in research activities that contribute to the development and prosperity of society.

Dr. Jan Muhammad highlighted the significance of promoting a conducive learning environment that fosters creativity and innovation at the university.

The meeting discussed and resolved important matters related to the further progress of the university which include the university's budget for the financial year 2023-24, revised master plan for the establishment of the UoT project, establishment of the Directorate of Students Affairs, health insurance services for employees of the University of Turbat, revised vision, mission, goals and core values of the university, SoPs for meter installation for UoT commercial and residential outlets, SoPs for biometric attendance system of UoT's employees and adoption of time scale policy for civil servants of BPS-1 to 16 issued by the government of Pakistan.