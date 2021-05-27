UrduPoint.com
Up-coming Budget To Be Growth Oriented: Omar Ayub

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 11:23 PM

Up-coming budget to be growth oriented: Omar Ayub

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan on Thursday said the up-coming budget would be growth oriented and would be offered more jobs to the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan on Thursday said the up-coming budget would be growth oriented and would be offered more jobs to the people.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was well aware about inflation in the country and it was making sincere efforts to reduce it.

The minister termed that the up-coming budget as people friendly and said the prices of edible items would be decreased in days to come.

He said coronavirus pandemic had badly fluctuated the big world economic powers that's why the inflation had become a worldwide phenomenon.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was responsible for provision of expensive electricity and gas in the country because it had made wrong agreements during its previous government.

Omar Ayub Khan said the PML-N had ignored renewable energy and left huge burden of current account deficit for the newly elected government, adding that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led government had payed proper attention and promoted the renewable energy in the country as it had converted current account deficit in to surplus by adopting prudent policies.

Dollar price had artificially controlled during the last government of PML-N but the incumbent government had strengthened the price of Pakistani rupee, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the present government had improved the electricity supply system and saving billion of rupee per year through the system.

He said the government was facilitating to the farmers and they were getting bumper crops of wheat,sugarcane, cotton and rice, adding improving agriculture sector was the top most priority of the incumbent government.

He expressed his hope that the PTI would again win the general elections of 2023 on the basis of its five years performance.

Replying to another query about PDM, he said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had made the part of history and all the opposition political parties were exposing and leveling allegations against each other in these days.

The people had rejected the opposition parties and very much disappointed from their way of politics, he added.

