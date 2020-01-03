Up-gradation of Balochistan roads being done on priority basis: NHA

Up-gradation and expansion of nationalized road infrastructure in Balochistan is being done by the National Highway Authority (NHA) as a priority to bring the province at par with the developed areas of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Up-gradation and expansion of nationalized road infrastructure in Balochistan is being done by the National Highway Authority (NHA) as a priority to bring the province at par with the developed areas of the country.

An official of NHA told APP on Friday that for the construction of Zhob-Kuchlak Road part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor, Rs6000 million had been allocated under the Public Sector Development Programme (PDSP) 2019-20, out of which Rs3000 million had been issued.

For construction of two-lane highway from Basima to Khuzdar, he said, Rs2000 million had been allocated in PSDP out of which Rs1000 million had been released so far.

The total cost of the project would be Rs19,188 million and till June 30, 2019 Rs1500 million had been spent on the project.

Similarly, he said, Rs2000 million had been allocated under PSDP for widening and strengthening of about 32 kilometers Rakhi-Gajj section of N-70 out of which Rs330 million had been issued so far.� Total cost of the project is Rs22,994 million and till June 30, Rs14914 had been spent.

He said Rs1000 million had been earmarked for construction of Yakmach-Kharan Road out of which Rs500 million had been released.

Total estimated cost of the project is Rs13,758 million, out of which Rs3406 million had been spent by end of previous fiscal year.

He said that Rs1000 million had been set aside for dualization and improvement of Yarik-Sagu-Zhob section of N-50 CPEC western alignment out of which Rs500 million have been released. The total cost of the project is Rs76,488 million and Rs2972 million expenditure had been occurred by June 30. He said Rs5000 million have been allocated for construction of 321 kilometre Hoshab-Awaran-Khuzdar section of Ratto Dero- Gwadar Motorway.

He said that for rehabilitation and up-gradation and widening of Quetta -Dhadhar Section of N-65 (118.322 km), Rs500 million have been allocated out of which Rs250 million have been issued. For construction of Dera Murad Jamali Bypass Rs250 million have been allocated, out of which 125 million have been issued so far.

For widening, improvement and rehabilitation of remaining portion from National Highway N-25, Kararo - Wadh Section, Rs 350 million have been allocated out of which Rs175 million have been issued, he said.

For construction of Lakpass-Noushki section, Rs1500 million have been allocated, the official said.

