Up-gradation Of General Hospital Samanabad Soon

Tue 24th December 2019 | 07:17 PM

Up-gradation of General Hospital Samanabad soon

General Hospital Samanabad will be up-graded to 250 beds very soon

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :General Hospital Samanabad will be up-graded to 250 beds very soon.

A spokesman of the health department said here on Tuesday that at present, General Hospital Samabad was functional with a facility of 50 beds, however, due to heavy rush of patients, there was a dire need to upgrade the hospital.

He said that a new building for the hospital was designed which was in final stage and after its completion, the capacity of hospital would reach to 250 beds.

Responding to a question, the spokesman said that new staff would be recruited for the hospital besides purchasing new machinery.

"We are referring patients to the Allied Hospital Faisalabad due to lack of beds in the general hospital", he added.

