'Up gradation of industrial sector imperative to enhance productivity'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The up-gradation of industrial sector was imperative to enhance productivity and, in this connection, Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) was continuously organizing awareness sessions regarding new production philosophy, technologies and administrative measures, said Engineer Ahmad Hassan Chairman FCCI Standing Committee on Research & Development.

Addressing a special session on "Lean Enterprise", he said that new philosophies were being developed with every passing day at the global level. "The ultimate objective of it is to minimize the cost of doing business and ensuring precision in the quality of products", he said and added that recently developed "lean" philosophy has introduced a new idea of zero waste. "It not only includes material waste but also time and human resource etc", he said and added that a renowned resource person Dr M.

Arif had been invited to introduce the philosophy and sensitize the industrialists.

He said that in the first phase, "we have to understand the effectiveness and efficacy of new knowledge and in the later phase emphasis will be laid to introduce it in our industrial sector to harvest its benefits".

"Certainly it will be a challenge for us in the prevailing socio-economic values and habits", he remarked.

Dr. M. Arif explained in detail the basic principle of "lean enterprise" and said: "We must reorganize our industrial sector by eliminating unnecessary and time-consuming procedures to increase productivity with zero waste".

A large number of FCCI members participated in the innovative session and thanked Engineer AhmadHassan for organizing the event.