Up-gradation of Khuni Burj wall begins

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :The district administration has started the implementation of the beautification plan to increase the beauty of the City of Saints and the up-gradation of Khuni Burj wall started in this connection in the first phase.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, expressed these views during a visit to the walled city along with the heads of district departments here on Friday.

Wattoo said that the PHA will build a beautiful rest and play area on the historical wall to make the wall attractive through beautiful landscaping and tree plantation.

The Multani culture will be highlighted through beautiful lighting on historical gates.

The district administration is going to start work to build a family restaurant at Damdama soon and added that a special place will be fixed for families at Fort Qasim Bagh, he concluded.